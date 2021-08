Some Gainesville students returned to school today for the system’s staggered start to the 2021-22 school year — but it doesn’t feel quite normal to everyone. “We still can’t walk the kids to school,” said Jonta Simpson, a father with three children in the district, including a kindergartner at New Holland Knowledge Academy. “I would love to walk him to class, but because of the protocols, I can’t — so it kind of sucks. I think we just got to work together and work around it so we can get through this.”