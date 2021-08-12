Cancel
Equity indices surge, Power Grid Corp up 2.4 pc

albuquerquenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Key equity indices were in the green during early hours on Thursday but investors seemed to be adopting a cautious stand amid mixed Asian trends. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 183 points or 0.34 per cent at 54,709 while...

