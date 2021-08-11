Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pound snaps 3-day losing streak vs dollar

By Tom Wilson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSBPO_0bPHbAkP00
UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. Picture taken October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sterling reversed course and rose on Wednesday after three days of losses against the dollar, which slipped after the release of U.S. inflation data and dovish comments by Fed policymaker Thomas Barkin.

Sterling also traded just off 18-month highs against the euro, though moves were limited as traders held off major bets ahead of British GDP growth figures due a day later.

The British currency earlier touched two-week lows against the greenback, which has been buoyed in recent days by impressive U.S. jobs data and remarks by Federal Reserve officials about tapering bond buying and, eventually, raising interest rates, sooner than policymakers elsewhere.

But the dollar slipped after data showed annual U.S. inflation at a slightly above-forecast 5.4%. After excluding food and energy, price growth slowed to 0.3% versus 0.9% in June read more

Its effect was further tempered by the Richmond Fed's Barkin who told Reuters it may take a few months more of job market recovery to allow the Fed to reduce support for the economy read more

The pound is also being supported by the message from the Bank of England, which last week laid out a path to policy tightening. By 1700 GMT it was 0.33% higher at $1.38840, having earlier fallen as low as $1.38040 .

"If we get a run of really strong data from the UK over the next month or so, I suppose maybe we could see the market bring forward a little bit more the timing of the first 10 basis points of rate hikes from the BoE," Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX strategy for BMO Capital Markets, said.

UK second-quarter GDP figures due on Thursday could determine the currency's direction, with a Reuters poll predicting a 4.8% expansion.

Against the euro, sterling was flat to 84.66 pence. , having risen on Tuesday to its highest since February last year.

The euro had been pressured by a ZEW survey showing a third straight month of deterioration in German investor sentiment though it firmed against the dollar after the CPI data .

Some analysts reckon the GDP data won't buoy sterling much further. Deutsche Bank suggested UK growth would slow to around 2% in the next quarter.

"This would also spell some downside risks to the BOE's current growth projections, which remain - in our view - too optimistic given the recent slowdown in economic momentum," Deutsche said, predicting "a very different second-half story from the last 4-5 months".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Interest Rates#British#The Richmond Fed#The Bank Of England#European#Fx#Bmo Capital Markets#Zew#German#Boe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar drifting as CPI jumps

The Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, despite a rise in consumer inflation in July. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2627, up 0.02% on the day. With more parts of Canada’s economy reopening, the unleashing of pent-up demand has resulted in higher inflation. CPI climbed 3.7% YoY in July, up sharply from 3.7% in June. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6%, its fastest pace since January. The average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which are the preferred indicators of the Bank of Canada, came in at 2.4%, its highest level since March 2009.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks snap losing streak but economic worries remain

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks snapped a five-session losing streak to climb 0.4% on Wednesday, thanks to gains in Asia, but worries about slowing economic growth remained. Stocks in Russia retreated 0.6% from record highs, while those in Poland and Saudi Arabia lost 0.7% and 0.1% respectively. Stocks...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on less hawkish Fed minutes

The greenback fell from a 4-1/2 month high in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and ended flat against majority of its peers after Fed minutes suggesting that there was no consensus about the timing of tapering. Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for...
Marketskitco.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars...
StocksJournal Review

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of Fed minutes

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Wednesday but held above lows touched a day earlier as investors sought direction ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later in the day. Risk sentiment improved on Wednesday as stock markets rose, but worries around the impact of...
Stocksdallassun.com

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher after Nikkei's losing streak for 4 days

TOKYO, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, with the Nikkei index breaking a four-day losing streak as investors chased after recently battered shares, although gains were limited by worries over the economic recovery amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, local media reported Wednesday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Sinks to Three-Week Lows

The pound sunk to three-week lows against the dollar on Tuesday as weakening risk sentiment inflicted its worst day in a month. Weak Chinese economic data, unrest in Afghanistan, and fresh lockdowns in New Zealand weighed on appetite for riskier assets, sending investors scurrying for shelter in the safe-haven dollar. Consequently, the market mostly overlooked better-than-expected UK jobs data.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Pound hits three-week low vs dollar on weak risk appetite

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s pound hits its lowest level in three weeks against the dollar on Tuesday, suffering its worst day in a month as weakening risk sentiment weighed on global stock markets, hitting risk-correlated currencies including the commodity-linked Australian, Canadian and Kiwi dollars. Global stock markets were...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi Tumbles as RBNZ Stands Pat; Dollar Flat as Fed Mulls Taper

Delta, Geopolitical Fears Hit Risk FX, Stocks, VIX Index Soars. Summary: Risk appetite took another knock after the release of the minutes of the FOMC’s July 27-28 meeting. US policymakers signalled that they would reduce emergency purchases of Treasury bonds before the end of this year. The Fed also acknowledged that the rising spread of Covid-19 Delta variant cases could dampen the economic recovery. Geopolitical fears remained high following the Afghan government’s collapse. The CBOE VIX Fear Index soared 10.5% to 21.57, a one-month high.
StocksInternational Business Times

Wall Street Stocks Fall Again After Fed Minutes

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight round of losses Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signal of a pullback on stimulus by year-end added to worries over the hit from the latest Covid-19 wave. The minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations...
StocksCNBC

European markets seen lower after Fed talks tapering

LONDON — European markets are poised to open lower on Thursday as investors digest the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen down by 40 basis points, the French CAC 40 is expected to open down by 39 basis points and Germany's DAX 30 is set to start the session lower by almost 100 points, according to data from IG.
StocksBenzinga

3 Reasons Why Nio Is Rebounding From 6-Session Losing Streak

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares gained ground Wednesday, reversing course from the declines seen in the previous six sessions. Earnings, Fatal Crash Pressure Nio Stock: The electric vehicle stock began to lose ground ahead of the earnings report released Aug. 11 after the market close. The selling continued despite the...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
StocksPosted by
UPI News

Dow, S&P 500 snap five-day winning streaks after retail sales decline

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell from record highs on Tuesday as investors responded to disappointing retail numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.12 points, or 0.79%, and the S&P 500 closed the day down 0.71% as both major indexes snapped five-day winning streaks after closing at record highs in the previous day's session. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.93%, declining for the second consecutive day to start the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy