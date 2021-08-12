AUBURN — Michael A. Cicora, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday evening Aug. 8, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Stella (Swizdor) and Michael Cicora, Sr. Mike worked many years in construction and retired from the Auburn Police Department after more than 25 years of service in 1992. He was a skilled woodworker having sculpted many different items. Mike loved spending the winters in Florida and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and camping.