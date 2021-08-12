Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

Michael A. Cicora

Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN — Michael A. Cicora, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday evening Aug. 8, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Stella (Swizdor) and Michael Cicora, Sr. Mike worked many years in construction and retired from the Auburn Police Department after more than 25 years of service in 1992. He was a skilled woodworker having sculpted many different items. Mike loved spending the winters in Florida and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and camping.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Obituaries
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Pettigrass Funeral Home#Hospice Of Cny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy