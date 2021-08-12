Vinyl records are bad for the environment – it’s time for that to change

Today’s a day to celebrate everyone’s favorite music medium: The illustrious vinyl record!. For many of us, those grooves hold the soundtracks to our childhood. For a lot more slightly younger folks, it is a throwback to a past when music was more tangible and connectable than the 1s and 0s we most ofeten listen to. Vinyl records are an experience. From the cover art to the notes and lyrics printed on the inside, to making sure you handle the record just right to ensure it lasts for as long as possible.