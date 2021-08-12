Cancel
Dubuque County, IA

Dubuque County sees 93 more COVID-19 cases in 1 week, 1 of 4 local counties with 'high' transmission

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:. Ninety-three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County over the prior week. The total is easily the highest for the county since the state about one month ago moved to only reporting updated figures once per week.

CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

