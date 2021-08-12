Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Tosses complete-game shutout

Wainwright (11-6) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven across nine scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates. Wainwright thoroughly dominated the Pirates, as he required only 88 pitches to throw his second complete game of the season. He generated only five swinging strikes but kept opposing hitters off balance by firing 17 called strikes. Wainwright has now turned in five consecutive quality starts, working at least seven innings in each of those appearances. For the season, Wainwright has an excellent 3.27 ERA with a 137:37 K:BB across 148.2 frames.