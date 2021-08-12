Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base four times

The Cardinals continued a three-game series against the Pirates on Wednesday, with Adam Wainwright taking the hill against Wil Crowe. Crowe pitched a solid, if inefficient, four and two-thirds innings, giving up just one run. The Cards’ offense did most of its damage in a three-run sixth in which Paul DeJong contributed two RBI with a double. Wainwright was flat-out exceptional. He threw a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and striking out seven on only 88 pitches. He also had a double, a single, and an RBI, contributing in every way possible to the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory.