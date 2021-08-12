Cancel
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base four times

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldschmidt went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run Wednesday against the Pirates. Goldschmidt reached base in all but one of his plate appearances, though his box score was pedestrian otherwise. The effort continued what has been a productive stretch for Goldschmidt, as he has eight RBI and four runs scored across his last 10 games. Overall, he maintains a .269/.338/.443 line with 18 home runs and seven stolen bases across 476 plate appearances on the season.

