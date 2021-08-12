Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Earns 10th win

Eovaldi (10-7) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rays. Eovaldi got tremendous run support to cruise to his 10th win, as the Red Sox had put up 14 runs by the end of the fifth inning. He didn't need much help, however, as he managed double-digit strikeouts for the first time since April 19 and the second time this season. The only earned run Eovaldi allowed came on a solo home run from Brandon Lowe. It was a needed bounceback effort for Eovaldi, as he entered the game having allowed 12 earned runs across his last 10 innings of work. The effort lowered his ERA to 3.92 across 133 frames this season.