The Guy Who Sold Everything For Bitcoin Reveals How He Keeps His Stash Safe

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDidi Taihuttu earned his fortune after selling everything he owned for Bitcoin. Now he knows what it really means to be his own bank. In 2017, before the cryptocurrency frenzy began, Didi Taihuttu made the decision of a lifetime: he sold all his assets and bought Bitcoin… at $900. Perhaps he was super happy a few months later when he achieved a 20X ROI, but now, with each coin trading above $46,000, Taihuttu has to think very hard about how to protect his fortune, considering that he is his own bank.

