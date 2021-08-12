Forex Today: Dollar on the defensive with yields after US CPI-led blow, awaits PPI
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 12:. The record-run on Wall Street failed to inspire the Asian traders, as the region’s indices trade in the red amid widening regulatory curbs from China and escalating tensions over the impact of the Delta covid variant on the economic growth. China released a five-year plan calling for greater business regulation as Beijing pursues a crackdown, per Bloomberg. The futures tied to the S&P 500 index also trade marginally lower on the day.www.fxstreet.com
