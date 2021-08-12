Cancel
Alabama State

Ala. AG seeking social media complaints

The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Having rid Alabama of crime and political corruption, the state’s attorney general is finally turning his attention to the real threat facing Alabamians: social media. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday launched an initiative he claimed is aimed at combating censorship of certain viewpoints — he means conservative viewpoints — on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Marshall undertook this project in conjunction with Jeff Landry, attorney general of Louisiana, another state that has eliminated all of its crime and public corruption, thus freeing its top prosecutor to deal with other issues.

