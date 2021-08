Excerpts from the NCAA’s 51-page report in its investigation of Baylor:. The allegations at the heart of this case centered on conduct never before presented to the (committee on infractions) — namely, that Baylor shielded football student-athletes from the institution's disciplinary process and failed to report allegations of abhorrent misconduct by football student-athletes, including instances of sexual and interpersonal violence. Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual violence on campus but argued that those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA legislation. Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees.