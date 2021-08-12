School systems' first day 'very smooth'

Buy Now West Morgan Elementary School teacher Kaitlin Green carries a sleepy Maddie Anderton to her pre-K class on the first day of school. More photos on B4 and at decaturdaily.com . [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, area school systems beginning classes this week said their first days were nearly flawless.

Officials said a large majority of students attended school without masks, which in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are required only at Athens City Schools.

In the Morgan County school system, Jeremy Childers, district spokesperson, called the first day of classes on Wednesday “very eventless.”

“Everything was good. We really had no issues,” he said.

He estimated fewer than 1% of the students wore masks. The school system does not require masks on buses or in the classroom.

“Our transportation guys said things went very smooth,” he said.

He said first-day enrollment was about 7,550, up about 100 from a year ago.

Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Wednesday’s first day open to all students was a “very smooth start.”

“I’ve been in about every classroom today and we had about 2% of our students wearing masks,” she said. “We’re asking (bus riders) to wear them, but we’re not mandating them.”

She said a portion of the students started Monday and the remainder started Tuesday with all students reporting Wednesday.

“Teachers like the interaction of smaller groups of students,” Jones said of the first two days. “They feel like they can make a connection with the kids in the small groups. It’s on the calendar for next year, too. Everyone is excited to be back.”

She said 32 students are enrolled in virtual learning in Hartselle. “If we have to pivot to virtual classes, we’re ready.”

She said the number of students enrolled was up 96 from last year.

In Lawrence County, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the district “got off to a strong start with just a couple of hiccups” when classes began Tuesday.

He said air conditioning units caused problems at a couple of schools and a few students came into close contact. The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends at least 3 feet of social distancing and masks.

Student bus riders were required to wear masks and the school system provided the masks, Smith said.

ADPH, in guidelines for schools published this month, says masks are required on school buses.

"CDC’s Order to wear masks while on public conveyances applies to all public transportation including school buses," according to the ADPH document. "Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s Order."

Smith said schools are seeking to balance safety with a relatively normal school environment.

“These are strange times we live in,” he said. “We’re trying to keep students safe but want to get back to some form of normalcy.”

He said Wednesday’s attendance “was about the same” as last year.

“We generally see increasing numbers through the semester,” Smith said. “It looks like this year will be the same.”

He said about 20% of the district’s students donned masks in the classrooms Tuesday. He estimated more than 50% of the system’s staff members had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re recommending but not requiring vaccinations,” he said. “It is so polarizing, but with our staff over 50% vaccinated, we’re in good shape. … We have extra custodians and will be sanitizing and having extra cleaning supplies on hand at each school, too.”

Additional bus routes and students eating breakfasts and lunches in classrooms are other changes to the school’s start to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, Smith said 261 Lawrence County students were enrolled in the district’s online campus, Lawrence County Signature School. The online program has four high school teachers and four elementary teachers.

“We want to provide as much in-person learning as possible,” Smith said. “But we have online and blended for those who don’t want to or can’t attend traditional school.

“We have Wi-Fi on every bus now, so the kids can do schoolwork on their way home from school if they wish.”

He said the students are limited to in-county field trips and trips to partners-in-education businesses, such as the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur.

Athens City school officials could not be reached for comment. Classes began Wednesday. Students in the district are required to wear masks on buses and in the classroom.

Decatur City and Limestone County school systems began classes last week.

