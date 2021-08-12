Decatur football: Hunter Claborn brings size and experience to the fight

Buy Now Hunter Claborn, right, is back for his fourth season on the Decatur Red Raiders' offensive line. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

Decatur head football coach Jere Adcock wants his team to emphasize the run this season.

“Our goal this spring was getting back to running the football like a good Decatur team is supposed to do,” Adcock said.

One reason to do that is senior left tackle Hunter Claborn. At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, he can just about block out the sunshine. But size isn’t everything in the offensive line. Experience can make a big difference, and Claborn has plenty of that, too. He was thrown into the mix as a freshman. This will be his fourth season as a starter.

“We would not have played him on the varsity as a freshman if we didn’t think he was tough enough to handle it,” Adcock said, “but he still took a beating.”

Now it’s Claborn’s time to dish out the beatings. He said that as a freshman he was 6-2, 220.

“That was crazy. I had to play against some dudes that were older, bigger and stronger,” Claborn said. “Thankfully, I had some older teammates like Isaac Englund, who helped me through it.”

Now Claborn is now older, bigger and stronger. An example of his improved strength is his squat in the weight room. That’s improved from 230 pounds to 430.

“I wish I had been this strong when I was a freshman,” Claborn said. “It probably would have made a difference.”

Last season, Decatur scored just 145 points in its 10 games. That was the Red Raiders' lowest offensive output since they scored 128 in 1996. Decatur gave up 259 points, which was the lowest since 198 in 2015.

With the offense averaging 14.5 points and the defense allowing 25.9 points, it’s easy to see why the Red Raiders won just two games in 2020.

Getting more production from the offense could make a big difference for the defense. Because of the low output from the offense, the Decatur defense was on the field a lot. Opposing offenses had more opportunities to find the end zone.

“Last year we got away from running the football,” Claborn said. “We’ve got to be able to run the ball more this year, and I know we have the offensive line to make it happen.”

Going into preseason practice, Claborn was joined in the offensive line by sophomore Luke Bouchillon at left guard, junior Kody Asher at center, senior Ward Bouchillon at right guard and senior Ashton Lowery at right tackle.

The return of senior running back Keandre Williams, who missed last season with an injury, could also make a big difference. Juniors Joshua Turner, Ryan Kirk and Jackson Thatch add depth.

Decatur will still line up in the spread formation and throw the football, but, Adcock said, the Red Raiders can be a power running team out of that formation. The spread can stretch the opposing defense across the field and open more running lanes.

It helps to have an experienced lineman line Claborn.

“Experience makes a huge difference,” Claborn said. “The games were a blur when I was a freshman. Now the speed of the game has slowed down. I’m a much more confident player.”

