Sandra Eppley, 68, of Elyria, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland. She was born in Lenore, West Virginia on August 22, 1952. Sandra worked as a teacher at Rapha Academy in Lorain. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Birmingham, Ohio and she enjoyed watching flowers grow, reading, bird and animal watching and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.