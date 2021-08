If there’s ever a medal to be given for ‘putting in the work’, comedian Kevin Hart deserves that, and some more. His Twitter bio says it all: “ My name is Kevin Hart and I work hard. That pretty much sums me up! Everybody wants to be famous, but nobody wants to do the work.” Born and raised in Philadelphia by his mother, Nancy Hart, Kevin grew up with his only sibling, Robert. In his memoir, I Can’t Make This Up, Hart accounts his father’s addiction and the pair’s love-hate relationship. Comedy was Hart’s way of escaping the hardships in his childhood.