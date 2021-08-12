Art with a classical sensibility

Louise Farrenc’s music is good as you’d expect from a precocious talent who’d studied piano with Hummel and composition with Reicha. Born in 1804, Farrenc’s misfortune was to be a female composer in 19th century Paris, a city with a highly progressive musical culture but antediluvian sexual politics. She was a renowned pianist and teacher, becoming a Professor of Piano at the Paris Conservatoire in 1842 and having to fight to receive the same salary as her male colleagues. Farrenc’s three symphonies are available in good modern performances on the CPO label. Laurence Equilby’s period instrument Insula Orchestra here give us Nos. 1 and 3, her readings having a touch more bite and energy. Beethoven, Schumann and Mendelssohn are obvious reference points, but Farrenc’s style is distinctive. Both symphonies begin with bold, slow introductions. No. 1, in C minor opens with s dark, chromatic theme that, once heard, is impossible to forget, and the 3/4 Allegro has a terrific swing in Equilbey’s hands. Farrenc’s Parisian background can be heard in the bold writing for winds and horns. The slow movement begins in similarly ominous fashion, followed by a gruff minuet and propulsive finale which resolutely refuses to switch to C major. It’s a rich, entertaining work.