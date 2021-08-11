New digital collection: “The Kettle” student newspapers

“The Kettle” is the student newspaper of Caldwell College, formerly Caldwell College for Women. Its first issue was published on October 31, 1941 (although that issue has unfortunately been lost). The student newspaper provides an exciting glimpse into the lives of Caldwell students over the years, and allows us to understand what their college days and society were like at the time. The issues in this collection span 70 years of Caldwell history, from 1941 to 2011.