Stam’s Luncheonette hosts guest scoopers through August

CHESTERTOWN — Nothing says summer like a scoop — or two or three — of ice cream. Join Stam’s Luncheonette each week in August for their guest scooper summer series. “We’ll be inviting in friends and neighbors who work with local non-profits or wish to donate to a cause they’re passionate about,” Stam’s said in an Instagram post on Friday, Aug. 6. “We get help scooping and shaking on busy nights, they get an opportunity to raise money for their cause, and you get more smiling faces to scoop your ice cream.”