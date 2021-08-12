Cancel
Minneapolis' MayDay Parade puppets lose their home, warehouse to downsizing

By Jenna Ross, Star Tribune
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nonprofit behind Minneapolis' popular MayDay Parade will move out of the Lake Street theater that has been its home since 1988. The board of In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre has voted to sell the Avalon Theatre — a storied spot with a classic marquee and a hefty heating bill.

