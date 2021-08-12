Minneapolis' MayDay Parade puppets lose their home, warehouse to downsizing

Surreal times call for surreal films. Three recent films screening in movie theaters are a walk on the surreal side. Each of the directors was hoping their films would be enjoyed on the big screen. Indeed, people have ventured back to cinemas, but with the new Delta variant spreading through the unvaccinated masses, many are still less inclined to venture out. But cinemas had some record attendance with big blockbuster action films. “Black Widow,” “Suicide Squad,” “F9” and “Jungle Cruise” were all given theatrical release and did reasonably well. Horror films continue to attract an audience. Whether film lovers will seek out these more esoteric films remain to be seen. “Pig,” “The Green Knight” and “Annette” are not popcorn fare. I'd say they were made by auteurs for those who crave something beyond the sequel. These are films for those who want a cinema experience that pushes the boundaries and supplies more unique stories. These are films that celebrate creativity and challenge an audience.