Lowrie went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a bases-loaded walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday. Lowrie quickly erased an early 1-0 deficit with his first-inning single that plated Starling Marte, and he then showed off his plate discipline by drawing his free pass with the bases jammed in the fourth. The switch-hitting veteran has now reached safely in eight straight starts, although the gulf between his .429 on-base percentage and .346 slugging percentage during that span of 35 plate appearances confirms most of his success has been of the "small ball" variety.