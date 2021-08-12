Wade LeBlanc, Cardinals try to complete three-game sweep of Pirates

LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout in six innings. LeBlanc limited Atlanta to a single run in both the third and fourth innings but the St. Louis pen ended up blowing the lead in the eighth. The veteran lefty fired a season-high 85 pitches for the second straight game in posting his first quality start all year due to mostly short outings. The successful start brought his ERA down to an acceptable 4.02, though he owns a subpar 5.36 K/9.