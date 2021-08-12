Wade LeBlanc, Cardinals try to complete three-game sweep of Pirates
At the pace they are going, the Pittsburgh Pirates could be expected to rack up, um, three hits Thursday in their series finale against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. It's basic math. The Pirates got one hit, a homer, Tuesday against four pitchers in a 4-1 loss. They got two hits, both singles, Wednesday as Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright tossed a brilliant complete-game shutout for a 4-0 win.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
