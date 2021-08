Flamethrowers remain one of the most fun weapons to use when taking on a horde of zombies. The reach and burn it gives out will incinerate anything that even attempts to make its way over to you. Oddly enough, Call of Duty Zombies does not use flamethrowers much. Sure, there are plenty of firetraps you can activate in its past, but there was no way to wield one in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War until its fifth season of content was released. Here is how to get the Flamethrower in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.