ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Highland Go-Getters 4-H Club of Muskingum County took a field trip to Shirer Meats in Adamsville, Ohio, July 25. The owners, Seth and Emily Scheffler, gave everyone a tour of the plant. First, members saw where the livestock is dropped off and held in the pens. Then they went inside to see and learn about all the different parts of the meat process.