While Australian swimmers are wrapping up a 14-day quarantine in Northern Territory, other Aussie Olympians face an additional two-week lockdown. Stock photo via stock. We’ve reported how Australia’s fully-vaccinated Olympians are in the midst of a two-week quarantine since returning home from competing at the Games in Tokyo, Japan. The swimmers are specifically stationed in Howard Springs, Northern Territory while they await the signal to be able to celebrate their best-ever Olympic swimmer performances with family and friends.