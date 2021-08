Tallies by human rights groups show that in Belarus, after a year of protests against a stolen election, there are 631 political prisoners. In Cuba, following protests on July 11, some 830 people have been questioned or detained or have disappeared. In resistance to the military coup in Myanmar, 968 have been killed and 5,571 are in detention. Against those who protested in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny earlier this year, about 90 criminal cases have been opened. China is convicting pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong. This trail of repression — the rise of an illiberal order — is growing more intense every day. Democracy is in crisis.