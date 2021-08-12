Cancel
Southwest Airlines says Delta variant is hurting its business

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines Co. LUV 1.43% said the recent surge in Covid-19 cases is causing bookings to slow and cancellations to rise, showing how quickly the Delta variant is denting economic activity. The airline said Wednesday that while demand for the key Labor Day weekend remained healthy, the recent slowdown would...

