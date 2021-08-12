Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Roberta 'Bobbie' Guill

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberta “Bobbie” Guill, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Stonecreek Nursing & Rehab in Paducah. Bobbie was born in Geneva, Illinois, on Oct. 28, 1943, to the late Robert and Grace Vieracker. She enjoyed spending time crafting, stitching and basket weaving. Her passion to help others was evident as she served as a volunteer and director of Hope Unlimited. Bobbie was a member of Heartland Church where she was actively involved in bible studies and her Sunday school class.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Paducah, KY
State
Missouri State
Paducah, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartland Church#Gilbertsville#Milner Orr Funeral Home#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy