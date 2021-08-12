Roberta “Bobbie” Guill, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Stonecreek Nursing & Rehab in Paducah. Bobbie was born in Geneva, Illinois, on Oct. 28, 1943, to the late Robert and Grace Vieracker. She enjoyed spending time crafting, stitching and basket weaving. Her passion to help others was evident as she served as a volunteer and director of Hope Unlimited. Bobbie was a member of Heartland Church where she was actively involved in bible studies and her Sunday school class.