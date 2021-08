Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. we're drinking craft beer and playing Charity Bingo to raise money for charity! There are hundreds of dollars in prizes for you to win and it's only $10 for a Bingo Book that will let you play 3 cards at a time for 10 different prize rounds. We go at a nice easy pace and provide daubers so no need to be an expert Bingo player. Beginner's welcome! 100% of Bingo proceeds support our charity partner that week. Have fun, do good, only at Hop & Sting Brewery!