Public Safety

AML/KYC Tracker

By Opinion
pymnts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto Exchanges Turn To Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring To Root Out Cybercrime. Cyptocurrency exchanges are checking customers at the virtual door to stop fraud and money laundering, but they also need strategies to handle fraudsters who launch schemes after onboarding. In the AML/KYC Tracker, a PYMNTS and Trulioo collaboration, Jay Hao, CEO of crypto exchange OKEx, explains why platforms must closely watch sanctions lists and monitor transactions to nip criminal activity in the bud.

Economythepaypers.com

QuickFee integrates with Xero

Payment solutions and service firm QuickFee has integrated its payments and payment plan functionality with cloud accounting system provider Xero. The update should provide a solution for accountants and bookkeepers to accept payments online, including credit card, bank transfer, and payment plans in one place. The integration should also eliminate tedious data entry work and allow firms to reduce ageing receivables as customers could click a link within their invoice to pay it directly from their browser, phone or tablet.
Public Safetypymnts.com

Preventing Financial Crimes

M&T Bank Says Blanket Approach To Security Smothers Customer Experience. Customers may expect stringent security from their banks, but they don’t want that to happen at the expense of convenience. In the Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, a PYMNTS and Bottomline collaboration, M&T Bank’s Sonny Sonnenstein explains how AI-driven risk analysis models can turn a heavy-handed intrusion into a light touch transactional check-up that won’t dull the customer experience.
PoliticsCoinTelegraph

Former US Treasury official joins Binance to lead AML efforts

Former United States Treasury Criminal Investigator Greg Monahan joined major cryptocurrency exchange Binance to oversee the company’s international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts, the exchange announced on Wednesday. Before replacing Karen Leong as the global money laundering reporting officer at Binance, Monahan worked for the U.S. Treasury for almost 20 years...
Economythepaypers.com

Lucinity and Currencycloud partner to boost AML portfolio

UK-based embedded finance platform Currencycloud has contracted AML software provider Lucinity to provide its Actor Intelligence solution. Actor Intelligence allows compliance professionals to monitor customer behaviour and better understand various risk parameters for all customers. Further to that, continuous risk scoring is said to substantially increase productivity and coverage in fighting financial crime. Lucinity builds its technology around the vision of Human AI, using the human and artificial intelligence.
Technologyfinextra.com

Checkboard launches to speed KYC checks for tenants and landlords

Today James Owusu CEO and Founder, officially launches Checkboard, set to be a market leading next generation, lettings and sales industry KYC and Finance Check platform and App which services tenants and buyers at lightning speed. In the words of the founder James Owusu,. ‘We are building trust one check...
Income Taxtheeastcountygazette.com

IRS Sending Refunds: Check Your Bank Account NOW

Did you receive some unexpected money in your account?. No, it’s not fourth stimulus check. It’s the Internal Revenue Service that’s distributing refund payments to taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on 2020 unemployment. Even though, IRS hasn’t confirmed this officially, it’s the social media platforms where many users have shared...
Personal FinanceFast Company

IRS direct deposit: Did you get surprise money today? Here’s what to know about unexpected refunds

Some happy Americans woke up to a pleasant surprise this morning: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) delivered money into their bank accounts. No, it’s not a fourth stimulus check. All summer long, the IRS has been distributing additional refund payments to taxpayers who overpaid on 2020 unemployment. Although it hasn’t officially announced a date for the latest batch of these payments yet, a number of people posted on social media forums last week that their tax transcript had been updated with a date of August 18, which is today. A source familiar with the IRS’s timing confirmed that a batch of payments was due to be delivered this week.
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Lifestylecrowdfundinsider.com

Walmart Is Looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

The Walmart (NYSE: WMT) location in Bentonville, Arizona is looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead. As noted in the job description, Walmart appears to be looking for a professional who is passionate about virtual currencies and “driven by opportunities to scale new products and businesses.”. Walmart’s job...
RetailMotley Fool

Will Walmart Move Into Crypto?

Walmart is hiring a digital currency manager to develop a crypto strategy. A job posting from Walmart for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead has sparked questions about the company's cryptocurrency plans. Walmart's new hire would be responsible for developing the company's digital currency strategy and product roadmap. The...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

US Bank Brings FinTech Collaboration To The Next Level With Bento Buy

Financial institutions continue to embrace collaborations and integrations with FinTechs, but this week, U.S. Bank elevated that strategy with its FinTech acquisition. Plus, Brazil takes its next steps in open banking, and more bank-FinTech tie-ups emerge. U.S. Bank Acquires Bento Technologies. As more financial institutions embrace the opportunity to collaborate...
Technologyfinovate.com

BOKU Launches New Mobile Payments Network

Mobile payments company BOKU announced its expansion beyond carrier billing today with the launch of M1ST, a mobile payments network. M1ST, also known as Mobile First, features 330+ mobile payment methods, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. The payment methods reach 5.7 billion mobile payment accounts across 90 countries.
Small BusinessWebProNews

PayPal and Fiserv Bringing Direct Deposit to PayPal and Venmo Accounts

Gig workers, and others who rely on PayPal, will be able to have payments direct deposited thanks to a partnership between PayPal and Fiserv. PayPal is one of the most popular options for many gig workers and small business owners to be paid. The company has been expanding its offerings to compete more with traditional banks, even offering a debit card that provides cash back. The missing piece, however, has been the ability to receive direct deposit payments, such as paycheck.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B Payments Today: Azupay Eyes NPP For B2B Payments; Brex Acquires Weav

Today in B2B payments, Azupay explores Australia's NPP for B2B payments and Brex acquires Weav. Plus, xentral and Biller Genie raise new funding. Australia's New Payment Platform (NPP) is finding inroads to B2B payments disruption. Azupay CEO John Murphy discusses how NPP can be combined with innovations like QR codes and PayID to expand the real-time payments value proposition for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Marketsthepaypers.com

MobileCoin raises USD 66 mln

MobileCoin has raised USD 66 million for its cryptocurrency payment platform that aims to democratise privacy for all. The round will be used to further develop MobileCoin’s products, including MOBot – a cryptocurrency chatbot payment system – the company’s merchant services buildout, and the rollout of its initial stablecoin. In addition, MobileCoin will continue to support its deployment on Signal (developed by adviser Moxie Marlinspike) in the UK.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

AML RightSource Acquires Data Science Firm QuantaVerse

AML RightSource announced Tuesday (Aug. 17) its acquisition of data science automation firm QuantaVerse, according to a press release. Through the acquisition, AML RightSource is bulking up its services in fighting money laundering, improving its know your customer (KYC) offerings and providing solutions for Bank Secrecy Act compliance, the release stated.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Fiserv partners PayPal to allow paycheck deposits

Payments and financial services technology company Fiserv has partnered its commerce platform Carat to include digital payout options to personal PayPal and Venmo accounts. Companies that deliver mass payouts can now use the Carat channel to directly pay consumer’s digital accounts and wallets through the two payments players. While the Venmo and Paypal avenues are a new feature, Carat is already able to disburse digital payments via consumer’s credit or debit cards, ACH, prepaid cards and even digital checks.

