AML/KYC Tracker

Some happy Americans woke up to a pleasant surprise this morning: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) delivered money into their bank accounts. No, it’s not a fourth stimulus check. All summer long, the IRS has been distributing additional refund payments to taxpayers who overpaid on 2020 unemployment. Although it hasn’t officially announced a date for the latest batch of these payments yet, a number of people posted on social media forums last week that their tax transcript had been updated with a date of August 18, which is today. A source familiar with the IRS’s timing confirmed that a batch of payments was due to be delivered this week.