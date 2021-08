PayPal Holdings, Inc. announced it will no longer charge late fees for missed payments on buy now, pay later products globally. Starting October 1, new customer purchases with Pay in 4 in the United States, Pay in 3 in the United Kingdom, and Pay in 4X in France will no longer be subject to late fees – joining PayPal’s buy now, pay later solutions in Germany and Australia which do not charge late fees for missed payments. Eliminating late fees builds on PayPal’s commitment to deliver the most customercentric, global installment solution portfolio that helps meet the needs of today’s consumers and merchants.