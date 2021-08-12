Cancel
Letter to the editor: Mask mandate would protect our children from COVID-19

By Eduardo Duran
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 5 days ago

I am a psychologist, veteran and dad in our school district. I am writing in support of protecting our children from COVID. As you are aware, the CDC and American Pediatric Group are strongly suggesting that masks are mandated in order to protect our children. In Native culture, children are considered sacred and we are advised to do all we can to do so. Christ also teaches to let the children ‘come onto me.’ We must not politicize the well-being of our most sacred ones.

