RÜFÜS DU SOL Share Feel-Good New Single, ‘Next to Me’

By Tyler Jenke, About this
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Barely a month on from the release of their latest single, “Alive”, RÜFÜS DU SOL have followed it up with their exuberant new track, “Next to Me”. Showcasing the outfit’s inimitable ability to straddle the dualities of light and dark, “Next to Me” sees the group promoting a level of maturity not quite seen before. Focused on themes of devotion and compassion, it’s a self-described “feel-good” track which stands in contrast to the sort of haunting atmosphere promoted on “Alive”.

au.rollingstone.com

