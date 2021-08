The Motorola Edge S launched at the beginning of the year as the first flagship killer of 2021 and the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. However, while the phone offered a lot at a low price, there were cut corners that may have been dealbreakers for some folks. If you belong to that group, then the new Motorola Edge S Pro may be the one for you as it packs some significant upgrades over its sibling.