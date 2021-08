If you’ve decided you're ready to leave Twitter, here’s how to delete a Twitter account. Twitter can be a great way to connect with others, post your opinions, and see what people think about today’s “trending” topics. It can be useful for keeping up with the latest news, too. But let’s be honest — out of all the social networks, Twitter is probably the most distracting. It certainly seems to gobble up a lot of our free time. Plus it can be annoying to scroll past all the ads and to have to deal with trolls, attention seekers and other annoying types.