Sepelunky 2 originally debuted on PC and PS4 during October of last year. A few months ago he confirmed that he would reach Nintendo Switch accompanied by the first installment of the saga, and now we have official confirmation from the studio responsible for both, Mossmouth, on the release date: it will be the Thursday, August 26 the day it lands on the Nintendo eShop. Both titles will be sold separately, priced at € 19.99 for the sequel and € 9.99 for the 2008 game.