One-on-One with Texas Southern University President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young

Morris Multimedia recently announced Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero will be one of the speakers at the inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum coming to Savannah Sunday, September 12 - Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees' Garden. Dr. Marrero became Georgia Southern University's 14th president in 2019. As president, he leads a Carnegie R2 institution with a special emphasis on public impact and collaboration that engages 27,000 students and 3,000 faculty and staff on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, and Hinesville. In his tenure, Georgia Southern has established a culture of high performance and evidence-based leadership, data-informed decision-making, communication transparency, and an unwavering focus on a new Strategic Plan and assessment methodology aligned with five main pillars: student success; teaching and research; inclusive excellence, operational efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability; and community engagement. While navigating through a global pandemic last year, the university achieved several records, including a record freshman class in Fall 2020 and 3.4% overall headcount growth; record 4-year and 6-year graduation rates; record freshman to sophomore retention; record fundraising; and record faculty research awards. Other renowned speakers for the forum announced to date include world-class presenters Steadman Graham, Horst Schulze, Erica Dhawan, and Michael Thurmond.