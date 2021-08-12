Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Supergirl - Episode 6.09 - Dream Weaver - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP - Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia’s (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Maines
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Weaver#Supergirl#Supergirl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Stargirl - Episode 2.03 - Summer School, Part 3 - Press Release

JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién (#203). Original airdate 8/24/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 5.13 - Reservoir Dogs - Press Release

COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#513). Original airdate 8/25/2021.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara" Synopsis Released

After an extended hiatus, Supergirl returns for the final episodes of its sixth and final season in just a few weeks and now, The CW has released the official synopsis for "Welcome Back, Kara", the season's eighth episode. Last we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) she had been trapped in the Phantom Zone where she was reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr). However, after a dangerous mission by the Super Friends, Kara and her father were both rescued and brought back to National City. But being home again will bring its own challenges as Kara tries to adjust and from the sound of things, she and her father might end up causing more problems than they solve. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

TV Stars Back at Work: On-Set Photos From #OneChicago, NCIS, Batwoman, New Amsterdam, Resident and More

With some broadcast shows still airing new episodes well into the summer (we’re looking at you, The CW), it’s hard to believe that many series are already back on set, filming fresh installments for next season. But the social media posts don’t lie: Many of our favorite returning dramas and comedies are, indeed, currently making sure that we’ll have much to watch this fall. Per tradition, TVLine has gathered on-set snapshots from the casts and crews of shows such as S.W.A.T., The Resident, Nancy Drew, The Rookie and many more as they return to work. You might even spot some spoilers for...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Chesapeake Shores - Episode 5.03 - Are the Stars Out Tonight? - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Abby (Meghan Ory, “Once Upon a Time”) and Mick (Treat Williams, “(“Blue Bloods,” Hair”) are thrown for a loop when Evan Kincaid (Robert Buckley, “iZombie” comes to town in “Are the Stars Out Tonight?,” an all-new episode of “Chesapeake Shores,” premiering Sunday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Buckley, Ory, Williams, Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Fantasy Island - Episode 1.03 - Quantum Entanglement - Press Release

FAMILY TIES AND MYSTERY CONNECTIONS ON AN ALL-NEW "FANTASY ISLAND" TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, ON FOX. Flamboyant, eccentric Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her. Meanwhile, disillusioned physics professor Charles wants to know if there is something more out there in the all-new "Quantum Entanglement" episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-104) (TV-14 L, S)
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Republic of Sarah - Episode 1.11 - Pledge Allegiance - Press Release

"Pledge Allegiance" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV) FAMILY CHAOS - As Sarah (Stella Baker) and Paul (guest star Xander Berkeley) start to make headway in their relationship, Ellen (Megan Follows) surprises everyone by coming home earlier than expected. Weston (guest star Daniel di Tomasso) has a big break in his story and turns to Sarah for help. Danny (Luke Mitchell) accidently makes things harder for Corinne (Hope Lauren), leaving her with a tough choice about some of the people in her life. Meanwhile, Maya (Izabella Alvarez) struggles with whether to appear at her mom's parole hearing and turns to her dad and Bella (Landry Bender) for advice. Ian Duff and Nia Holloway also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Franki Butler (#111). Original airdate 8/23/2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dynasty’ Original Cast Member Exits The CW Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from Friday’s episode of Dynasty. In the latest episode of The CW’s Dynasty, we finally learned who is being mourned at the funeral, which has been teased since the season premiere. That would be Joseph Anders, the beloved majordomo of the Carrington family, played by Alan Dale. According to TVLine, it was the beginning of the end for Anders when he suffered an injury to his ribs, while saving Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) from a pair of kidnappers. The injury didn’t lead directly to the butler’s death. But while driving to the hospital to visit Cristal...
WWEspoilertv.com

Heels - Episode 1.01 - Kayfabe - Sneak Peek, Promotional Photos + Press Release

While the owner of the Duffy Wrestling League has full control of whatever happens to transpire inside the ring, he struggles to enjoy the same levels of freedom and power as he tries to balance his professional and personal lives. Credits: Stephen Amell (Actor), Kelli Berglund (Actor), Alexander Ludwig (Actor),...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 4.16 - The British Are Coming - Press Release

"The British Are Coming" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) GRANT SHOW MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT; NENE LEAKES GUEST STARS - Blake (Grant Show) makes a life changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on Nene Leakes (guest star Nene Leakes) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), yet they are both suspicious of her motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) have very different ways of processing recent events. A new arrival to Atlanta raises many questions. Michael Michele and Adam Huber also star. The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Grant Show (#416). Original airdate 8/27/2021.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1

Pat and Barbara worry Courtney is spending too much time on being Stargirl. They plan a family vacation, which is derailed when they learn Courtney has to attend summer school to become a junior. Pat chastices Courtney for her actions, but Courtney feels the Cosmic Staff chose her for a...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Superman And Lois - Fail Safe - Review

Sorry for the massively delayed review on this one. I've had some work/family things pop up, and unfortunately this past week I've been feeling ill. Better later than never though, right?. This episode continued to focus on the fallout of Tal Rho's attack on Smallville. This is primarily felt through...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 spoilers: Is Kanan arrested?

There’s been some hype out there around Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 for a good while now. Why is that? Reference executive producer 50 Cent for a lot of it. He’s referred to this episode as a game-changer for the series itself, and a story that could surprise you in ways you would not expect.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.13 - Silence of the Sonograms - Press Release

With the Legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava (Jes Macallan) is tasked with the interrogation while Nate (Nick Zano) and Sara (Caity Lotz) watch. Rory (Dominic Purcell) is struggling with the terrible pain in his head and Gary (Adam Tsekham) tries to help to manage it the best he can. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) enlists Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner’s (Lisseth Chavez) help to figure what is going on with Constantine (Matt Ryan).
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

iCarly - Episode 1.11 - iCan Fix it Myself - Press Release

Ep 11: iCan Fix it Myself (Airdate 8/12/21) Eager to prove her auto shop skills, Carly gets in over her head when she tries to do an easy repair on Spencer’s new car. Spencer and Harper battle over where Maeve will be living. Written by Jordan Mitchell. Directed by: Nathan...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Outpost - Episode 4.07 - The Power of the Masters - Press Release

MEETING OF THE GODS - Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key. Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Falista (Georgia May-Foote) have an extraordinary meeting. Wren (Izuka Foyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) unleash a menace causing Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed to go on a hunt. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B07). Original airdate 8/26/2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy