Supergirl - Episode 6.09 - Dream Weaver - Press Release

After an extended hiatus, Supergirl returns for the final episodes of its sixth and final season in just a few weeks and now, The CW has released the official synopsis for "Welcome Back, Kara", the season's eighth episode. Last we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) she had been trapped in the Phantom Zone where she was reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr). However, after a dangerous mission by the Super Friends, Kara and her father were both rescued and brought back to National City. But being home again will bring its own challenges as Kara tries to adjust and from the sound of things, she and her father might end up causing more problems than they solve. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.