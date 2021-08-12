Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 3.06 - Bittersweet Symphony - Press Release
DIZZY – Max (Nathan Dean) investigates the break-in meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) continues his research. Rosa (Amber Midthunder) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) team up and Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a shocking discovery. Also starring Michael Vlamis, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by Rachel Raimist and written by Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (#306). Original airdate 8/30/2021.www.spoilertv.com
