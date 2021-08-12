Cancel
Stargirl - Episode 2.04 - Summer School: Chapter Four - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz (#204). Original airdate 8/31/2021.

