How do you feel about the progress your team has made as you get ready for Year Three?. I feel really good coming into Year Three. We have a lot of really good players coming back. We certainly lost a lot of talent to the NFL this past year, but we have a lot of really good young players who are going to step up for us this year. We’ve been working really hard. This is probably the hardest I’ve seen our team work since I’ve been here. We have a lot of excitement in the building, and there’s kind of like a buzz in the air around Chapel Hill about our football team. We’re really excited for it.