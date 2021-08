Individuals that have an immune compromised health condition, may now schedule a COVID-19 booster shot. Webster County Health Department (WCHD) will begin providing booster shots on Wednesday, August 18th in a mass drive-thru clinic. Moderna boosters will be available from 11:30 am-3 pm while Pfizer boosters will be available from 4-8 pm. You must receive the same brand booster as your first and second doses. All individuals requesting boosters must have received their second vaccine at least 28 days prior.