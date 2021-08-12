New book takes on contrasting histories of Yellowstone's bighorn sheep and mountain goats
Mountain goats and bighorn sheep, denizens of some of the most rugged terrain in the Yellowstone ecosystem, have vastly different stories. Bighorn sheep are native to this area, and there used to be a ton of them. After white people moved west, though, the populations tanked thanks to market hunting, habitat destruction and disease problems. Work to bring them back has had mixed results. Most populations are small and struggling.
