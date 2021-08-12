New book takes on contrasting histories of Yellowstone's bighorn sheep and mountain goats

Some 2 million wolves once roamed north before an extermination program conducted by the federal government hunted them into near-extinction. In the 1960s, wolves gained protected status, but they had already disappeared from everywhere in the US except Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park, and part of Minnesota. During the 1980s, wolves began to reestablish breeding packs in northwest Montana, with around 50 found in the state in 1994. Within the next two years, 31 gray wolves from western Canada were relocated to Yellowstone, and a further 10 crossed into the area from Montana.