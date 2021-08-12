Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Editorial: Let's put the same energy into stopping climate change as we do into arguing about face masks

By Email
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents across the suburbs are spending a lot of time and energy advocating for what they see as the best interests of their children. Debates over kids wearing masks in their schools have brought vocal and insistent crowds to board of education meetings, marches and social media pages. The desire...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Face Masks#United Nations#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Posted by
Daily Herald

Editorial: As a matter of compassion and public health, let's accept that masks will be with us for a while yet

Yes, it appears masks are back, or will be soon, and again we confront a question that has dogged us for a year and a half: Must compassion be so divisive?. We know, or ought to know by now, the bottom line on masks. They are fundamental to protecting oneself from contracting COVID-19. They are just as important for protecting others, and likely are necessary even if the wearer has been fully vaccinated.
spotonnewjersey.com

EDITORIAL: The message in changing mask rules

After more than a year of worry about COVID-19's effect on their child's education, parents have understandably had enough. K-12 students face health-related concerns like the older members of society. There are also the academic worries about whether their schooling...
Forward

Five things Jews can do to stop climate change

The news from the United Nations on climate change is as daunting as it is depressing. The question is what can we, as individuals and as a community, do about it?. The report’s key finding is that human activity has already raised the planet temperature by 1.1 degree Celsius — the reason for this summer’s intense wildfires, floods, perhaps even the die-off of gray whales — and that the planet could warm by 2, 3 or even 4 degrees Celsius, with even more catastrophic effects, over the next two to three decades.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Between climate change and masks, we're all lemmings

Regarding "Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps" (Aug. 3) and "‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn" (Aug. 4): Have we gone suicidal? The world is exploding with catastrophic weather events attributed to climate change, but as I write this, the infrastructure bill now being considered doesn't address global warming. And with more than 600,000 deaths, most eligible Missourians have not gotten even one vaccine shot.
INFORUM

Letter: Let's do what we can to prevent another surge

COVID is changing and the delta variant is contagious as chickenpox. Unfortunately, North Dakota is ill-prepared as schools and universities are about to welcome students back. Statewide leaders have not learned from their mistakes and are about to repeat them. Last fall, “a light touch of government and individual responsibility”...
Posted by
CNN

Author argues it's time to stop mask mandates

CNN’s Anderson Cooper talks to author Andrew Sullivan about his argument that it’s time to accept Covid-19 as part of our lives saying, “the goal is not to pursue an illusory victory over the virus, but to learn how to live with it, and actually live fully alongside it.”
Environmentwvgazettemail.com

Guest editorial: When will U.S. heed warnings on climate?

This editorial originally appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was distributed by the Associated Press. How many times must the world’s scientific community warn that climate catastrophe is coming before the world’s governments and citizens listen? A new United Nations report paints the most dire picture yet, predicting that the recent years’ unprecedented increases in global average temperature — and resulting intensification of hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels — are edging toward the point where the climate damage will become irreversible. In America and around the globe, it’s time to stop debating with those who ignore ominous facts and take action to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Posted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
EnvironmentReal News Network

We are running out of time to stop runaway climate change

Deadly heat waves, wildfires, melting ice sheets, and devastating floods around the world are just a small taste of what humanity will continue to face if it fails to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, according to the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. While the report doesn’t outline the actions needed to avoid such a scenario, the climate movement says it’s beyond time to take serious action. “The report is crystal clear: We must end all fossil fuel use and immediately transition to renewable energy,” warns Greenpeace USA Climate Campaign Manager, Anusha Narayanan. “Right now, President Biden and Congress are not building back better. They’re building towards more climate-fueled disasters and deaths. It is time for our elected leaders to eliminate support for fossil fuels in all infrastructure and reconciliation talks.”
Posted by
ScienceAlert

Anxious About Climate Change? This Interactive Atlas Lets You Explore The Future

The latest climate change report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) makes for grim reading: our planet is heating up more quickly than previously predicted, and there's no doubt that human activity is to blame. Unless some seismic shifts in behavior and policy take place over the next four years, we've got no chance of limiting global warming to the 1.5 °C target put on record by the Paris Agreement in 2015. Anything higher than that, and all the consequences of climate change get much worse: oceans rising higher, weather systems collapsing, more parts of the world becoming inhospitable,...
Posted by
The Free Press

Our View: No time to spare on stopping climate change

No sign of Chicken Little in this recently released report. All warnings are to be taken seriously. The sky isn’t falling, but there are mountains of proof that the atmosphere is dangerously warming and that calls for changes that need to be taken seriously and immediately. The U.N. climate report...
Public HealthSlate

How We’ll Know It’s Finally Time to Stop Masking

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared a conclusion that shocked epidemiologists: The basic reproductive number for the delta variant is somewhere between 6 and 9. The basic reproductive number R0, pronounced arr-naught, is a number you might have thought about in passing throughout the pandemic, but to...
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: We can do more to combat climate change

Some days, I find it hard to read any article with a headline that includes the words “fossil fuels,” because the news is usually bad, so I turned reluctantly to Bill McKibben’s commentary, “Drop fossil fuel coverage,” July 18. But I urge readers to resist their understandable weariness with the...
EnvironmentGrazia

'At This Critical Climate Change Crossroads, The Worst Thing We Can Do Is Despair'

Yesterday, the latest climate change report from the IPCC hit the headlines, and it made for bleak reading. I braced myself for the harsh truths I knew were coming: climate change is “unequivocally” caused by humans. It’s already happening – we have already caused 1°C of heating, and more is inevitable – and people across the world are already suffering.
Pantagraph

Evan Malbrough: Let's be clear about when we mean when we talk about socialism

The 2020 election and subsequent insurrection were new additions to the long trend of political polarization in the United States. Many Americans do not relate to one another and vote to spite the other rather than advance one's self-interest. This trend in society has led to political movements built solely on memes and archetypes of an enemy/other.
coastalpoint.com

Reader: Let’s mask up until we all get the shot

I’m wearing a mask again. For a few months after I was vaccinated, I felt safe. But not now. Not with only 52 percent of Delawareans fully vaccinated. Not when I’m in a supermarket and see only a few people wearing masks when anyone not vaccinated should be wearing one. Not with Covid-19 cases quadrupling in the U.S. in July. Not when 80 percent of the unvaccinated say they probably or definitely won’t get the vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy