Arlington Heights, IL

In support of Crescent Place

Faith Community Homes (becoming FamilyForward Nov. 1) strongly supports the Crescent Place development envisioned at 310 W. Rand Rd. As a nonprofit organization empowering low-income, working families in Arlington Heights since 2003, we see two good reasons to move forward with Crescent Place. First, affordable housing for those who work...

Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Schaumburg recognized as a Better Business Town

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois is proud to announce that the village of Schaumburg is one of the first municipalities in the nation to be recognized as a Better Business Town. Better Business Town is a new designation from the BBB to identify highly engaged local...
Des Plaines, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

No more garage sale permits in Des Plaines

The Des Plaines city council on Monday formally eliminated a $5 license for garage sales. The change is part of an ongoing effort to simplify rules for residents and to use city resources and staff time more efficiently, officials have said. It was actually the council's second vote on the...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Focus on the positive

In our quest to overcome this pandemic, my suggestion is to focus on the positive. For instance, those who are vaccinated are welcome to restaurants, theaters, churches, schools, stores, programs, office buildings, work, etc., or anywhere that involves contact with others. Vaccination allows those privileges. Those who choose not to...
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

EPA orders SW Illinois city to address overflow-prone sewers

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered officials in a southwestern Illinois city to address problems with the community's sewers blamed for nearly 30 sewer overflows since January. The EPA's order, issued Monday, mandates that the city of Cahokia Heights submit plans to control sanitary sewer...
Woodstock, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 22...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 22ND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT MC HENRY COUNTY - WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS Wintrust Mortgage, A Division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A. PLAINTIFF Vs. Amy L. Artwohl; Jeffrey A. Little; Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants DEFENDANTS No. 21CH000079 NOTICE BY PUBLICATION NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU: Amy L. Artwohl Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants That this case has been commenced in this Court against you and other defendants, praying for the foreclosure of a certain Mortgage conveying the premises described as follows, to-wit: COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 823 Gerry St Woodstock, IL 60098 and which said Mortgage was made by: Amy L. Artwohl the Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Wintrust Mortgage, A Division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., as Mortgagee, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of McHenry County, Illinois, as Document No. 2018R0036133; and for other relief; that summons was duly issued out of said Court against you as provided by law and that the said suit is now pending. NOW, THEREFORE, UNLESS YOU file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, Katherine M. Keefe Clerk of the Circuit Court 2200 N. Seminary Woodstock, IL 60098 on or before September 16, 2021, A DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU AT ANY TIME AFTER THAT DAY AND A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRAYER OF SAID COMPLAINT. CODILIS & ASSOCIATES, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 100 Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (630) 794-5300 DuPage # 15170 Winnebago # 531 Our File No. 14-20-03714 NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector. I3174246 (4568608) , posted 08/17/2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

The United Federal Administrative Units of America?

Warnings that state and local governments faced a fiscal calamity were predictably plentiful when it became clear in early 2020 that COVID-19 would cause major social and economic disruptions. Predictable because it has become gospel that the solution to an economic downturn is to have the federal government suck money out of the private sector, redistribute it to state and local governments minus a cut for all three levels of bureaucracy and then spend the remainder -- often wastefully -- according to political desires and special-interest dreams.
Saint Charles, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

St. Charles gearing up for Fox River cleanup day

Volunteers are needed to help clean up litter and trash along the Fox River in St. Charles next month. The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles, The Conservation Foundation and the St. Charles Park District are teaming up to conduct a volunteer river cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18. The effort is part of "It's Our Fox River Day" river cleanups and community celebrations in towns along the Fox River being coordinated by Friends of the Fox River.

