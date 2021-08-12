In support of Crescent Place

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 22ND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT MC HENRY COUNTY - WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS Wintrust Mortgage, A Division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A. PLAINTIFF Vs. Amy L. Artwohl; Jeffrey A. Little; Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants DEFENDANTS No. 21CH000079 NOTICE BY PUBLICATION NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU: Amy L. Artwohl Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants That this case has been commenced in this Court against you and other defendants, praying for the foreclosure of a certain Mortgage conveying the premises described as follows, to-wit: COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 823 Gerry St Woodstock, IL 60098 and which said Mortgage was made by: Amy L. Artwohl the Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Wintrust Mortgage, A Division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., as Mortgagee, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of McHenry County, Illinois, as Document No. 2018R0036133; and for other relief; that summons was duly issued out of said Court against you as provided by law and that the said suit is now pending. NOW, THEREFORE, UNLESS YOU file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, Katherine M. Keefe Clerk of the Circuit Court 2200 N. Seminary Woodstock, IL 60098 on or before September 16, 2021, A DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU AT ANY TIME AFTER THAT DAY AND A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRAYER OF SAID COMPLAINT. CODILIS & ASSOCIATES, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 100 Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (630) 794-5300 DuPage # 15170 Winnebago # 531 Our File No. 14-20-03714 NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector. I3174246 (4568608) , posted 08/17/2021.