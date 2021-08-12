Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Jake and Mike give their Brickyard memories and talk with NASCAR broadcaster Matt Yocum

By Sam Rumpza
1075thefan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Query and Mike Thomsen continue to talk about the history of the Brickyard 400, including some of their favorite memories and trivia from the 27-year-old event. They’re joined by veteran NASCAR broadcaster Matt Yocum discuss some of the best drivers to never win the Indianapolis 500, the decline in popularity of the Brickyard, including the tire debacle of 2008, and what winning at IMS means to NASCAR drivers. Later, they discuss with Matt about how racing on the IMS road course could reinvigorate Brickyard weekend and look back at the 2005 Brickyard, when Tony Stewart finally made it to Victory Lane at 16th and Georgetown. In the final segment, Jake and Mike further talk about the tire issues in 2008.

www.1075thefan.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

