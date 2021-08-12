Cànanan Màthaireil: Scottish Gaelic is making a comeback
Dè do chor? For the uninitiated, that means “how are you?” in Scottish Gaelic, a language understood by just 87,056 Scots at last count, with experts suggesting that it may well go extinct within the next decade. If you’re among Scotland’s five million residents, you’re statistically unlikely to actually be able to speak the language, but its influence reaches far and wide, from bilingual road signs to a host of words like loch and cèilidh.theface.com
Comments / 0