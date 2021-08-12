Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, IL

County Averaging 10.8 New Cases Each Day

thejournal-news.net
 5 days ago

After 31 new positives in the first three days of this week, Montgomery County is averaging 10.8 new COVID-19 cases a day through the first ten days of August. According to numbers posted regularly by the health department, Montgomery County averaged 2.3 new cases per day in July and 0.7 new cases per day in June. During the height of the pandemic in December 2020 and January 2021, Montgomery County averaged 22.8 new cases per day.

www.thejournal-news.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Montgomery County, IL
Government
City
Taylor Springs, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Raymond, IL
County
Montgomery County, IL
City
Lincolnwood, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy