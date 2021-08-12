County Averaging 10.8 New Cases Each Day

After 31 new positives in the first three days of this week, Montgomery County is averaging 10.8 new COVID-19 cases a day through the first ten days of August. According to numbers posted regularly by the health department, Montgomery County averaged 2.3 new cases per day in July and 0.7 new cases per day in June. During the height of the pandemic in December 2020 and January 2021, Montgomery County averaged 22.8 new cases per day.