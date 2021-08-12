Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks sign Kemba Walker

By Inside Hoops
InsideHoops
 5 days ago

The New York Knicks on Wednesday signed four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker. “We are beyond thrilled to bring native New Yorker Kemba Walker back to the city he’s proud to call home. He’s a tremendous talent whose skill and leadership will be a huge addition to our organization,” said New York Knicks President Leon Rose. “We’ve already seen how well he performs on The Garden stage and can’t wait to witness it on a nightly basis in front of his family, friends and the best fans in the league.”

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The New York Knicks#The New York Post#The Boston Celtics#Nba Sportsmanship Awards#Bobcats#Nba Draft#The All Nba#The Ncaa Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks. Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Charlotte Hornets' LiAngelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas, New York Knicks' Obi Toppin And Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte Have Been Some Of The Most Surprising NBA Summer League Stories

NBA Summer League has seen a lot of players play well this season, but who are some of the best surprises?. 1.) LiAngelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets): The already very famous middle Ball brother has never gotten the same NBA attention as LaMelo or Lonzo, but he has shown that he can play in four games with the Charlotte Hornets. He's only played 16.3 minutes per game but is still putting up 10.5 points (second on the team) and 1.5 steals per game while also shooting over 41% from the three-point range. Maybe, he's finally earned the respect of the basketball world, and could get a chance to make a 15-man roster.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball’s Hornets Are Set to be Better Than Kemba Walker’s

Kemba Walker spent eight entertaining seasons in Charlotte as its go-to star. Walker proved he was a legit star in the league, but he was never able to transform the Hornets into a regular team in the playoffs. That is mainly just due to the talent he was surrounded with during his time in Buzz City. The biggest name he might have played with could be Al Jefferson. No disrespect to Jefferson because he was a productive player in the NBA for many years, but Charlotte was never able to attract big names. Fast forward to 2020 when LaMelo Ball was drafted and he gets to play with a former All-star in Gordon Hayward and a collection of other good players. Ball is already playing with a lot more talent than what Walker ever had and it is not even close.
NBABleacher Report

Woj: Kemba Walker Plans to Sign Knicks Contract After Receiving Buyout from Thunder

Veteran guard Kemba Walker is reportedly receiving a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the New York Knicks. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder bought out the final two years and $74 million on Walker's contract, and his deal with New York will become official after he clears waivers.
NBAInsideHoops

Knicks re-sign center Nerlens Noel

The New York Knicks have re-signed center Nerlens Noel. Noel, 6-10, 220-pounds, averaged 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.20 blocks and 1.09 steals over 24.2 minutes in 64 games (41 starts) for New York last season. He ranked third in the NBA in blocks per game and was the only player in the NBA to average at least two blocks and one steal. He was signed by New York as a free agent on November 25, 2010.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Immanuel Quickley Can Be a Lead Creator — or Point Guard — for the Knicks

Immanuel Quickley will play off-ball next season, but everything about his game suggests he can be a lead offensive creator for the Knicks. For the New York Knicks, Summer League was a success for their young talent. Obi Toppin, coming off a disappointing rookie season, assumed the role as the lead dog and played well, excelling in transition, and even flashed an improved low-post game. Rookies Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes lived up to their reputations as shooters, with McBride’s defense stealing the heart of Knicks fans. Rokas Jokubaitis and Luca Vildoza played well in spot minutes, and in the end, Jericho Sims stole the show, thanks to his elite athleticism and touch around the basket.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy