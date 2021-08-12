New York Knicks sign Kemba Walker
The New York Knicks on Wednesday signed four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker. “We are beyond thrilled to bring native New Yorker Kemba Walker back to the city he’s proud to call home. He’s a tremendous talent whose skill and leadership will be a huge addition to our organization,” said New York Knicks President Leon Rose. “We’ve already seen how well he performs on The Garden stage and can’t wait to witness it on a nightly basis in front of his family, friends and the best fans in the league.”www.insidehoops.com
Comments / 0